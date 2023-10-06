StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $257.86 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $201.80 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total transaction of $2,592,995.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,763. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $208,645,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Snap-on by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

