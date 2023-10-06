StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.64. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 641.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 179.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

