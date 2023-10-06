StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of TD opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

