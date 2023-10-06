StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tredegar (NYSE:TG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tredegar from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of TG opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. Tredegar has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $178.15 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tredegar by 36.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tredegar during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

