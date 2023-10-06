StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cancer Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGIX remained flat at $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,482. The firm has a market cap of $694,450.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.72. Cancer Genetics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

About Cancer Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Vyant Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The firm’s central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Its programs are focused on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders, and familial Parkinson’s Disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.