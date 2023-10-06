StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. 389,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,704. Capri has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

