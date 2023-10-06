StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE SBS opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.70.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Time to Clean Up with These 3 Profitable Garbage Stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Microsoft Stock, Analysts Predict Double-Digit Upside
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Analysts See Strong Upside Trade for Undervalued REITs
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.