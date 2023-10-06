StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SBS opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 521,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 847,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 306,893 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 161,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 361.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

