StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of CMCT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,817. The company has a market capitalization of $92.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

