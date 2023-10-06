StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

