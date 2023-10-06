StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. ExlService has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 400.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth about $2,568,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth about $15,250,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the second quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

