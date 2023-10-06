StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

