StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MIXT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,210. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.98.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at $2,592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

