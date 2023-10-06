StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Stock Performance
Shares of MIXT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,210. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.98.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at $2,592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the first quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MiX Telematics
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.