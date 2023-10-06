StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA remained flat at $39.75 during midday trading on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. NuVasive had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in NuVasive by 21,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 64.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile



NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

