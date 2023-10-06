StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OUT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get OUTFRONT Media alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 7.3 %

Insider Transactions at OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. OUTFRONT Media has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.

In other news, EVP Clive A. Punter bought 9,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,074.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter valued at about $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 48.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 70.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OUTFRONT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OUTFRONT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.