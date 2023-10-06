StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRLB. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

PRLB stock opened at $25.83 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $40.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.00.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Proto Labs by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 98.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 83,069 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

