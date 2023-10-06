StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEM

Select Medical Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $24.46 on Thursday. Select Medical has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,889,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,170,320.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,335,000 in the last ninety days. 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.