StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

SM opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.78.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.26. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,923. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,689,000 after buying an additional 1,073,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after buying an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,356,000 after buying an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,006,000 after buying an additional 450,887 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

