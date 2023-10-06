StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SRC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

