StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SXC. B. Riley lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SXC

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SXC opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.24. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 555.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 131,634 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,293,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 220,002 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 117,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.