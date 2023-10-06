StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENSG. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.80.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $81.17 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $921.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $1,122,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at $8,670,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,975. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.