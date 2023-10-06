StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $62.25 and a twelve month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

