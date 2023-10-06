StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Veritiv from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTV

Veritiv Stock Performance

VRTV stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $168.89. 11,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $97.26 and a 12 month high of $169.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.13. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

(Get Free Report)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.