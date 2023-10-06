Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Stoneridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $18.26 on Thursday. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $266.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.13 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stoneridge news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajaey Kased acquired 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,179.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

