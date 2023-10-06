Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of RGR opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $912.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.48. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $63.21.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

