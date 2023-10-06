Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,978,000 after purchasing an additional 485,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,566,000 after buying an additional 128,368 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

