Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO David M. Davis Sells 956 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $13,680.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $389,303.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SNCY opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $842.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 35.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

