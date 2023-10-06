Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) COO Sells $12,472.72 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) COO Gregory A. Mays sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $12,472.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $842.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

