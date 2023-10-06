Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP William Trousdale Sells 997 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) VP William Trousdale sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $14,466.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,575.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $36,075.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $842.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNCY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

