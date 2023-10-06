Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOVA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.68.

NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,257. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $991.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $24.82.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,567 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 901,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 98,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

