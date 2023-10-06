Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM) Insider Malcolm Norris Acquires 1,252,397 Shares of Stock

Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Norris purchased 1,252,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,038.35 ($12,763.28).
Sunstone Metals Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Sunstone Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sunstone Metals
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Analysts See Strong Upside Trade for Undervalued REITs
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- The 5 Most Upgraded Stocks For October: AI All the Way
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.