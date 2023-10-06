Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM) Insider Malcolm Norris Acquires 1,252,397 Shares of Stock

Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm Norris purchased 1,252,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,038.35 ($12,763.28).

Sunstone Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Sunstone Metals alerts:

Sunstone Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sunstone Metals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold and copper properties. It holds 87.5% interests in the Bramaderos project covering 4,959 hectares located in Loja Province, southern Ecuador; and 70% interests in the El Palmar project comprising 800 hectares situated in the Imbabura Province, northern Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.