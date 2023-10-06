Susquehanna Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $200.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $305.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $308.90.

SEDG stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.17. The stock had a trading volume of 409,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,937. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $345.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.77.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

