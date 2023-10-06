SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in EOG Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

