SVB Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,988 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $260.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

