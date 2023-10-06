SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,711 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,392,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $6,699,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 141,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $444.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $473.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $399.69 and a 1-year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

