SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after buying an additional 142,632,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,298,000 after acquiring an additional 881,919 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $146,946,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,525,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,786,000 after purchasing an additional 282,262 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

