SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $120.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.65. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

