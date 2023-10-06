SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $217.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.72 and a one year high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

