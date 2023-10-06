SVB Wealth LLC Sells 25,382 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,382 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

