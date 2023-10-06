SVB Wealth LLC Sells 5,363 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWB stock opened at $233.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $252.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.15 and its 200-day moving average is $236.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

