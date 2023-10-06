SVB Wealth LLC Sells 795 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. American National Bank increased its position in Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

