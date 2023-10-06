SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,953 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 124.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.59. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.