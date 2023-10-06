Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 3,439 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $147.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $260.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day moving average of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
