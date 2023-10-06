Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

NYSE:SNV opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.15. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 197,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230,887.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 229,804 shares of company stock worth $4,914,082. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

