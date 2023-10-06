Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

SYY opened at $63.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

