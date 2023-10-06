T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after buying an additional 1,537,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $137.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.00 and a 200-day moving average of $139.66. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,631. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

