T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Lowered to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,968. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $134.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

