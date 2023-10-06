Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Down 5.9%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.77. 62,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,290,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TNDM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

