Tangible (TNGBL) Price Tops $7.72

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for about $7.72 or 0.00028058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $251.39 million and $10,577.78 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 7.73643251 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,974.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

