Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.50.

TGT traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $104.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,727. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

