Target (NYSE:TGT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.50.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.35. Target has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Target by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.